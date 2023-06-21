Bears' Biggest Weaknesses Ahead of 2023 NFL Training Camp

0 of 3

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears will enter the 2023 NFL regular season with an improved roster, but there are still some clear weaknesses on the depth chart.

Chicago added offensive line help and D.J. Moore at wide receiver, but an argument can be made that it got worse at running back.

D'Onta Foreman and Khalil Herbert will be tasked with filling the void left by David Montgomery, and while they could excel in that job, they form a running back tandem that ranks in the bottom third of the NFL.

Defensively, the Bears' clear offseason focus was at linebacker, but T.J. Edwards and Terrell Edmunds could be asked to do a ton of work if the defensive line does not play up to its potential.

The lack of a big-name pass-rusher could hurt the Bears in certain games, and to avoid that, they need to focus on that position in training camp.

The same can be said about cornerback outside of Jaylon Johnson. The Bears have some decent pieces on the outside, but they may not hold up over 17 games.