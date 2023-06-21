Giants Rumors: Saquon Barkley Resumes Long-Term Contract Talks Ahead of Camp

AP Photo/Abbie Parr

The New York Giants and running back Saquon Barkley have resumed long-term contract negotiations, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on NFL Total Access Tuesday (h/t Christian Gonzales of NFL.com).

"First of all, the Giants and Saquon Barkley. He said recently at his (youth) camp, he said he's not going to make a definitive declaration of what he is going to do in the 2023 season until we get into that deadline and to be sure there is still room here for a deal. Talks are back on between the Giants and Saquon Barkley. Now, we'll see if they can get to a point where he could become one of the highest-paid running backs in the NFL.

"At the very least, Saquon Barkley is expected to be back with the Giants on a one-year fully guaranteed tag. It's just a matter of whether he's going to get the security that he wants. Time will tell on that one."

The Giants placed a $10.1 million franchise tag on Barkley in March. Barkley has not signed the tag yet, and he and the Giants still have until July 17 to negotiate a long-term deal. Failing that, the two sides are not allowed to agree on a long-term contract until after the 2023 season.

That would leave Barkley with the options of either signing the tag or sitting out the season, and he said at his youth camp recently that sitting out 2023 is a "card I could play." Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News provided the video.

Bob Brookover of NJ Advance Media reported in May that the Giants offered Barkley a $12.5 million per-year deal, which ended in rejection. They then reportedly raised the offer to $13 million (plus an additional $1 million in incentives), and that was rejected as well.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that neither side is in panic mode right now, saying this recently on SportsCenter (h/t John Fennelly of Giants Wire).

"There's no real movement on a contract yet, but neither side is panicking because they have about a month until that July 17 training camp deadline. Barkley is due to make $10.1 million. He wants more security on a long-term deal. I'm told his asks have been pretty reasonable.

"He just wants a good structure and a guarantee. He doesn't want flimsy guarantees, and he wants something that will pay him out in the first couple of years as, you know, a well-accomplished back and Pro Bowl-type player. The Giants ownership really values Barkley. They see him as a potential Giant for life, so could step in to try to get something done closer to the deadline."

The two-time Pro Bowler is entering his sixth NFL season. He amassed 1,650 total yards and 10 touchdowns last year en route to helping guide the Giants to their first playoff appearance since 2016 and first postseason victory since 2011. His 1,312 rushing yards were a career-high.