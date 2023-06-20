College World Series 2023: Tuesday Scores, Winners and Bracket Results

AP Photo/John Peterson

A pair of elimination games were on tap at the College World Series on Tuesday, with TCU taking on Oral Roberts and LSU facing Tennessee.

Below, we'll break down the day's results and highlights.

TCU def. Oral Roberts, 6-1

TCU is alive. Oral Roberts' season is over.

The Horned Frogs defeated the Golden Eagles, 6-1, and will advance to face Florida in the Bracket 1 final.

TCU took a 2-0 lead through four innings before blowing open the scoring in the top of the fifth. Cole Fontenelle's RBI single, Kurtis Byrne's sacrifice fly and Anthony Silva's two-run single accounted for the four-run frame.

Oral Roberts had their opportunities, and plenty of baserunners. TCU pitchers Cam Brown, Luke Savage, Hunter Hodges and Cohen Feser combined to give up one run, seven hits, eight walks and nine strikeouts. Savage was credited with the win.

A bit of nifty fielding helped aid in that effort:

Jonah Cox's RBI single in the bottom of the sixth accounted for Oral Roberts' lone run.

Brooks Fowler took the loss, giving up a run, a hit, three walks and four strikeouts in three innings, though Joshua Caravalho gave up three runs in 1.1 innings of work.

Florida and TCU will face off on Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN. A TCU win would force a winner-take-all matchup between the teams on Thursday, while a Florida win would send the Gators to the CWS Finals.