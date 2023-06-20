Report: Shannon Sharpe in 'Early Talks' With FanDuel TV After 'Undisputed' Exit

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Shannon Sharpe is weighing his options as he explores deals with several suitors following his exit from FS1's Undisputed alongside Skip Bayless.

Among the reported suitors is FanDuel TV, with whom Sharpe is in "early talks," according to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports.

