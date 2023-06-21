Best 2023 NFL Futures Bets To Make Before Training Camps Arrive

1 of 5

Michael Owens/Getty Images

A few reasons why I think a 22.5 over/under on touchdown passes is too low for Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young:

1. The Panthers mortgaged their future to trade up in the draft for the 21-year-old, so you know they're going to do everything in their power to ensure the No. 1 overall pick has plenty of opportunities to shine throughout the 2023 season.

2. There are already signs they're doing exactly that. "Kudos to the Carolina Panthers for not fooling around with rookie quarterback Bryce Young," Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports wrote on June 16. "Yes, everyone has to earn their spot. But this league is too hard and the learning curve is too steep to play games with the signal-caller you traded up to No. 1 for hoping to resurrect your franchise. Get him the No. 1 reps early and often. 'Throw him in the fire!' is how one source put it to me recently. Frank Reich's Panthers are going the opposite route of Urban Meyer and his decision to split reps between Trevor Lawrence and Gardner Minshew."

3. According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, Young "has been everything [the team] thought he was and more since he got in the building."

4. The Alabama product has got Frank Reich as well as a deep and experienced receiving corps, and Miles Sanders can play a significant role in the passing game as well.

5. The Panthers still aren't a good team overall. They'll trail a lot, and they'll pass a lot as a result.

Thirteen quarterbacks threw 23 or more touchdown passes last season. If Young can stay healthy, he should easily hit that mark in 2023.