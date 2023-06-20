Logan Paul Will Compete in 2023 WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Unique Nicole/Getty Images

YouTuber Logan Paul is set to return to a WWE ring at the beginning of next month.

During this week's episode of Monday Night Raw, Paul declared for the Money in the Bank ladder match at the July 1 premium live event in London.

The seven-man match will also include Damian Priest, LA Knight, Butch, Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet and Santos Escobar. All of the competitors except Priest joined Paul in the ring, and a brawl broke out that culminated with him doing a dive onto his opponents outside of the ring.

The ladder match will be Paul's first contest since he lost to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39 Night 1 on April 1. He has made sporadic appearances in WWE since he first signed with the company, mostly competing at marquee events.

On April 10, WWE chief content officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque told ESPN's Mike Coppinger that the 28-year-old re-signed with the company on a multiyear deal. The new deal committed Paul to more appearances, and he expressed a desire to compete for a championship in WWE.

"I wouldn't have signed this contract if I didn't think that I was capable of getting a WWE belt," he said at the time. "I think it'd be the coolest thing ever. I'd love to have it on my résumé, and I'd love to show every kid around the world who watches WWE that you can achieve anything."

Winning the Money in the Bank ladder match earns a contract that guarantees a shot at any championship of the competitor's choosing, so Paul will be one step closer to his goal if he emerges victorious in London.

