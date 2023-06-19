X

    Lionel Messi to Make Inter Miami Debut in 2023 Leagues Cup Match vs. Cruz Azul

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 19, 2023

    BEIJING, CHINA - JUNE 15: Lionel Messi of Argentina in action during the international friendly match between Argentina and Australia at Workers Stadium on June 15, 2023 in Beijing, China.(Photo by Fred Lee/Getty Images)
    Fred Lee/Getty Images

    Lionel Messi will make his Inter Miami debut this summer.

    The club's managing owner, Jorge Mas, told reporters on Monday that the superstar was expected to first appear against Cruz Azul during a Leagues Cup matchup on July 21.

