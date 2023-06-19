Dunleavy Jr.: Steph Curry 'Can Be as Involved as He Wants' in Warriors' Roster Talks

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Stephen Curry has led the Golden State Warriors to four championships and is the most important player in the history of the franchise.

So yes, he can be involved in discussions about roster construction if he so desires, new Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. told reporters Monday:

"Steph can be as involved as he wants, as far as I'm concerned. But that's not his personality. He likes to be kept in the loop on stuff, which he's earned and deserved. So I think because I, and we, value his opinions and thoughts on stuff, I think you're always running things by him. But Steph just wants to work on his game, play some golf, be with his family, so I'm not going to bother him too much."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.