X

    Dunleavy Jr.: Steph Curry 'Can Be as Involved as He Wants' in Warriors' Roster Talks

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 19, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 12: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during Game 6 of the Western Conference Semi-Finals 2023 NBA Playoffs on May 12, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

    Stephen Curry has led the Golden State Warriors to four championships and is the most important player in the history of the franchise.

    So yes, he can be involved in discussions about roster construction if he so desires, new Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. told reporters Monday:

    Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

    Mike Dunleavy on the roster conversations: "Steph can be as involved as he wants to be." Dunleavy said he's been in contact with Curry and the other veterans recently. <a href="https://t.co/LARHXZo5Hn">pic.twitter.com/LARHXZo5Hn</a>

    "Steph can be as involved as he wants, as far as I'm concerned. But that's not his personality. He likes to be kept in the loop on stuff, which he's earned and deserved. So I think because I, and we, value his opinions and thoughts on stuff, I think you're always running things by him. But Steph just wants to work on his game, play some golf, be with his family, so I'm not going to bother him too much."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.