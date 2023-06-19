Rams' Sean McVay, Wife Veronika Khomyn Announce Baby Boy Expected During LA's Season

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay and his wife, Veronika Khomyn, announced they will be having a baby boy during the 2023 NFL season.

Guess who's becoming a dad this football season! Baby boy McVay is coming this fall and we're so excited to meet him and love on him," Khomyn wrote on Instagram. "I can't believe he's been growing in my belly for 5 months already."

McVay and Khomyn were married last June after a nearly three-year engagement. The 37-year-old coach has been open about his time remaining in the NFL being finite, saying he wants to leave coaching at some point to focus on his family.

"I love this so much that it's such a passion, but I also know that what I've seen from some of my closest friends—whether it's coaches or even some of our players. I'm gonna be married this summer, want to have a family and I think being able to find that balance but also be able to give the time necessary," McVay told reporters in 2022. "I've always had a dream about being able to be a father and I can't predict the future, you know? I jokingly say that. I don't really know. I know I love football and I'm so invested in this thing and I'm in the moment right now. But at some point, too, if you said what do you want to be able to do? I want to be able to have a family and I want to be able to spend time with them."

McVay has considered leaving the Rams each of the last two offseasons before deciding to remain as coach. He is under contract through 2026 with a deal that reportedly pays him $14 million annually.

With a child in his immediate future, it's fair to wonder whether McShay will again reconsider his coaching future after the 2023 season. If he does decide to walk away, he'll have no shortage of offers from television networks who would want him as a broadcaster.