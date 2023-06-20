Fact or Fiction: Buying or Selling Latest Buzz Coming Out Of 2023 NFL Minicamps

1 of 5

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

With the selection of Anthony Richardson at No. 4 overall in the 2023 draft, the Indianapolis Colts added one one of the most intriguing quarterback prospects in recent memory to their roster. The move was a notable departure from the franchise's recent strategy of signing aging or flawed veterans to fill voids under center, but it remains to be seen if the Florida product will see significant action as a rookie.

While almost anyone would be an upgrade over Matt Ryan following an abysmal performance during his lone season with the Colts last year, Indianapolis also acquired a more proven passer this offseason by signing Gardner Minshew II to a one-year deal. It's expected that Minshew and Richardson, who split first-string reps during minicamp, will battle it out into training camp.

Richardson enters the NFL with plenty of buzz following a historic showing at the combine, but also concerns about his mechanics and accuracy. The 21-year-old completed fewer than 54 percent of his passes during his lone season as the Gators starter. He put just as many head-scratching plays and inaccurate passes on tape in college as he did highlight-reel runs and big throws. SI.com's Jake Arthur relayed how the quarterback looked impressive at times but also struggled to put some passes on target during minicamp, finishing one 11-on-11 drill having completed just five of his 13 attempts.

Despite the up-and-down performances, there's still a good chance Richardson finds his way onto the field early. Having team owner Jim Irsay as one of his biggest supporters certainly helps Richardson's chances of doing so. According to NFL.com's Judy Battista, Irsay admitted that Richardson would have likely been the team's pick at No. 1 overall and bluntly stated that the rookie "will start this season".

Even if the young signal-caller doesn't win the QB1 job ahead of Week 1, ESPN's Stephen Holder believes Indy will "lean into Richardson's running ability from day one" and have him taking snaps and making plays in some capacity.

Fiction: Anthony Richardson will not start the 2023 NFL season, but he will be part of the team's gameplan.