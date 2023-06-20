Fact or Fiction: Buying or Selling Latest Buzz Coming Out Of 2023 NFL MinicampsJune 20, 2023
Fact or Fiction: Buying or Selling Latest Buzz Coming Out Of 2023 NFL Minicamps
Teams around the NFL engaged in their mandatory veteran minicamps last week and fans were able to get their first glimpse at new-look rosters ahead of the 2023 season. There was plenty of buzz surrounding these events for a variety of reasons.
Whether it was breakout rookies making waves, veterans being notably absent due to contract holdouts, injuries impacting rosters or position battles starting to take shape; there was no shortage of intriguing storylines to follow.
With minicamps concluded and the dust has beginning to settle, it's a great time to play fact or fiction with the most notable news and rumors stemming from them. Read on for a quick recap of these storylines as well as a verdict on whether you should buy or sell these reports.
Colts Hinting at Starting Anthony Richardson Week 1
With the selection of Anthony Richardson at No. 4 overall in the 2023 draft, the Indianapolis Colts added one one of the most intriguing quarterback prospects in recent memory to their roster. The move was a notable departure from the franchise's recent strategy of signing aging or flawed veterans to fill voids under center, but it remains to be seen if the Florida product will see significant action as a rookie.
While almost anyone would be an upgrade over Matt Ryan following an abysmal performance during his lone season with the Colts last year, Indianapolis also acquired a more proven passer this offseason by signing Gardner Minshew II to a one-year deal. It's expected that Minshew and Richardson, who split first-string reps during minicamp, will battle it out into training camp.
Richardson enters the NFL with plenty of buzz following a historic showing at the combine, but also concerns about his mechanics and accuracy. The 21-year-old completed fewer than 54 percent of his passes during his lone season as the Gators starter. He put just as many head-scratching plays and inaccurate passes on tape in college as he did highlight-reel runs and big throws. SI.com's Jake Arthur relayed how the quarterback looked impressive at times but also struggled to put some passes on target during minicamp, finishing one 11-on-11 drill having completed just five of his 13 attempts.
Despite the up-and-down performances, there's still a good chance Richardson finds his way onto the field early. Having team owner Jim Irsay as one of his biggest supporters certainly helps Richardson's chances of doing so. According to NFL.com's Judy Battista, Irsay admitted that Richardson would have likely been the team's pick at No. 1 overall and bluntly stated that the rookie "will start this season".
Even if the young signal-caller doesn't win the QB1 job ahead of Week 1, ESPN's Stephen Holder believes Indy will "lean into Richardson's running ability from day one" and have him taking snaps and making plays in some capacity.
Fiction: Anthony Richardson will not start the 2023 NFL season, but he will be part of the team's gameplan.
Jimmy Garoppolo Expected to Be Ready for Start of Camp
On the heels of a severely disappointing campaign, the Las Vegas Raiders made some sweeping changes during the 2023 offseason. The most jarring was parting ways with longtime quarterback Derek Carr and replacing him with veteran free-agent Jimmy Garoppolo. The move reunited Garoppolo with Josh McDaniels, Vegas' current head coach and former offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach for the New England Patriots, the team that drafted Jimmy G back in 2014.
While the pairing makes sense on paper, injuries have been an unfortunate part of Garoppolo's NFL story. He has missed a significant amount of time since being traded to the San Francisco 49ers during the 2017 season, with three of his last five campaigns getting cut short with a variety of ailments. Although Garoppolo did lead the Niners to a Super Bowl berth and NFC Championship Game appearance during his last two playoff runs in 2019 and 2021, respectively, he's already dealing with an injury to start his time with the Raiders.
The 31-year-old went down with a broken foot late in the 2022 season and didn't undergo surgery until after he signed a three-year, $73 million contract with the Raiders. The team wasn't blindsided by this move, however, with McDaniels saying that "nothing has happened that would surprise us based on the information we had" and noting that Garoppolo could be out until the start of training camp. The passer also has a clause in his deal that would absolve the franchise of any financial responsibilities if the quarterback ultimately isn't able to pass a physical due to the foot injury.
Given the precautions in place, the Raiders have little to lose by waiting for Garoppolo to get healthy. The veteran was the best option available to them this offseason and, at his best, gives the club a realistic chance to contend in the highly competitive AFC West. With all signs still pointing to a return in time for the start of camp, Vegas should be ready to go with a healthy Jimmy G in 2023.
Fact: Jimmy Garoppolo will be healthy by training camp and start the 2023 season for the Las Vegas Raiders.
Lamar Jackson Getting More Freedom in Ravens Offense
There were concerns early in the offseason that the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson were heading towards a breakup. The star quarterback requested a trade after he was hit with a non-exclusive franchise tag, but ultimately got his wish of a long-term extension just before the start of the 2023 NFL draft. With Jackson now under contract through the 2027 campaign, it's now up to him to deliver on-field success that is commensurate with his $260 million payday.
The Ravens have made several moves to assist Jackson in that endeavor. One that could have a potentially massive impact is the club's decision to part ways with offensive coordinator Greg Roman and replaced him with Todd Monkens. During an interview with NFL+, Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews revealed that the quarterback already seems to have a solid grasp on Monken's vertical offense, a system in which Jackson will have more autonomy and decision-making freedom:
"It's going to be great, he's already got a good handle on everything. He's only going to continue to get better, more comfortable. Just having a little bit more freedom, control of the offense and having the reigns to do different things at the line, I think it's going to be great. I'm excited about it, it's going to be a dangerous offense, we have so many pieces and when you add #8 on that, it's incredible."
The pieces that Andrews is referring to include two new ones that Baltimore brought in this offseason. The team showed a clear commitment to improving the passing offense, using a first-round pick to bring in playmaking wideout Zay Flowers and coming to terms with an established veteran in Odell Beckham Jr. The pair will augment incumbent No. 1 wideout Rashod Bateman and a deep running back platoon headlined by J.K. Dobbins. These pieces should open the passing game up noticeably and give the Ravens their most balanced offense in years.
Fact: Lamar Jackson will improve under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken.
Marte Mapu Set for Big Patriots Role
The New England Patriots made some splashy picks to upgrade their defense early in the 2023 draft. While first-round cornerback Christian Gonzalez and second-round edge-rusher Keion White drew most of the headlines, third-round linebacker Marte Mapu could have the biggest impact as a rookie.
Mapu, an unheralded prospect out of Sacramento State who wasn't even invited to the combine, has been standing out for his versatility. Measuring in at 6'3", 221 pounds and possessing plus-athleticism, the 23-year-old can be deployed in a variety of ways within New England's dynamic defensive packages. During a recent appearance on "Boston Sports Tonight", Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal's said that Mapu has been turning heads at camp for lining up at multiple spots, making defensive calls and helping teammates get in the proper position.
Veterans have been taking notice of Mapu's contributions as well. Matthew Judon spoke highly of the first-year talent, highlighting how the linebacker's rare blend of size and speed will allow him to contribute all over the field (via Bernd Buchmasser of Pats Pulpit):
"I think just his speed [stands out]. His speed and how big he is.. He runs like a safety — he runs like a free safety — but he stands like a linebacker or an edge player. That's another guy that can play on all three levels."
Judon said that Mapu compares favorably to former New England linebackers like Jamie Collins and D'onta Hightower, two Pro Bowlers who were key pieces on Super Bowl-winning rosters. While he still has to prove himself on Sundays, it's clear that Mapu will earn a critical role as a rookie and could be a special player for the Patriots if he continues on this trajectory.
Fact: Marte Mapu will play a big role for New England's defense in 2023.
Saquon Barkley Contract Talks Resume
The New York Giants went into the 2023 offseason on a high note, having won a playoff game for the first time in over a decade. The team had some key to-do items to take care of to remain a viable contender and managed to check them off relatively quickly. They not only came to terms on a long-term extension with quarterback Daniel Jones, but also guaranteed at least one more year from Saquon Barkley by franchise tagging the star running back.
Unfortunately for the G-Men, Barkley isn't happy with the tag and has thus far refused to sign it. The back, coming off a resurgent campaign in which he posted a career-high 1,312 rushing yards and scored 10 touchdowns, skipped minicamp while holding out for a long-term deal.
The 26-year-old has maintained he isn't seeking a record-breaking contract and only wishes to be "compensated respectfully based on my contributions to the team on the field and in the locker room." While Barkley stands to make a respectable $10.1 million guaranteed if he signs the tag, the back has struggled with injury in recent years and shouldered a hefty amount of volume when he finally got healthy again. Given Barkley appeared in 16 games for only the first time since 2018, matched a career-high with 352 touches last year and is likely to assume another large workload in 2023, it's understandable that he desires long-term security.
Although the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted that the two sides were "back in communication" last week, no agreement has been struck. With less than a month left to get a deal done before the July 17 deadline, the odds of an extension getting ironed out are getting longer by the day. Given Barkley has left the door open to sitting out the entire season, the repercussions from not getting a long-term contract hammered out could be disastrous for New York.
Fiction: Saquon Barkley will not get a long-term extension done before the deadline.