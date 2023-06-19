NFL Insider: Colts to Lean on Anthony Richardson's Running from Day 1 Even If Not QB1

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Expect Anthony Richardson to have a prominent role in the Indianapolis Colts offense even if he isn't named the Week 1 starter.

"Look for the Colts to lean into Richardson's running ability from day one—whether he's the starter or not," ESPN's Stephen Holder wrote Monday.

Holder explained how Richardson has played to type for the most part so far.

"Consistency was always the biggest concern for Richardson coming into the NFL draft," he said. "And that has proved to be a fair assessment throughout spring practices as he works to perfect his mechanics. But what also stands out are the physical gifts Richardson brings."

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported in May the general belief outside Indianapolis is that Richardson will win the starting job. In the event Gardner Minshew beats him out, Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts both showed how a dynamic rookie can be weaved into the offense early on in a limited role.

Before making his first career start, Jackson threw for just 87 yards and one touchdown but had 139 yards on the ground. Likewise, Hurts had 82 yards on 17 carries before he took over for Carson Wentz in 2020.

Both were full-time starters by their second season.

Throwing Richardson onto the field before he's ready can be deleterious to his long-term development. But it's not hard to see how a 6'4", 244-pound quarterback who ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash might be effective out of the pocket straight away.