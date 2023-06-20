Why Colts' Jonathan Taylor Is More Likely to Be Paid Than Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Today's discussion regarding a running back's worth isn't about being devalued. Trends already show that the position isn't as highly regarded as it once was. Instead, situation tends to raise or lower a running back's value to his team and determine whether a lead back will benefit by signing a lucrative contract extension.

Three significant negotiations are happening simultaneously, with three of the league's best backs due for a new deal.

The Las Vegas Raiders' Josh Jacobs and New York Giants' Saquon Barkley already received franchise designations this offseason. Both have yet to sign the one-year agreement. The Indianapolis' Colts' Jonathan Taylor, meanwhile, is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

Of the three, Taylor is the most likely to obtain a deal ranked among the upper echelon of the running back market based on the Colts' setup.

Currently, they're watching each other's situations hopeful that something will get done as an indication they're respected components of their respective squads.

"Just seeing guys fight, you just hope that things work out for them," Taylor told reporters last week. "You see why guys request trades. They just want to feel valued by not only their coaches, their teammates but the organization as well."

The comments came five days after the Minnesota Vikings released running back Dalvin Cook, because the franchise couldn't find a trade partner for its third all-time leading rusher as potential suitors decided to wait out the situation to save draft assets and money on his next contract.

At this juncture, six running backs—the San Francisco 49ers' Christian McCaffrey, New Orleans Saints' Alvin Kamara, Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry, Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb, Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon and Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones—are making $12 million or more annually.

This year's price tag for a franchised running back is $10.91 million (which also includes the Dallas Cowboys' Tony Pollard, who already signed his contract). To be fair, the three backs set to play under the tag find themselves in the second tier of the positional market, with the third tier starting at $7 million annually.



The argument is based on whether each is due higher compensation over the course of a long-term extension. After all, Jacobs led the NFL last season with 1,653 rushing yards and Barkley returned to his Rookie of the Year form with 1,312 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. Taylor dealt with injuries during the 2022 campaign, including season-ending ankle surgery, yet dominated with 1,811 rushing yards during the prior season.

Clearly, all three are very capable ball-carriers in their prime years, with the 26-year-old Barkley being the oldest. However, their current circumstances differ, which should sway negotiations to varying degrees.

Taylor is in the best position based on the Colts' current trajectory. Three factors will work in his favor.

First, the 24-year-old should help comprise a young and dynamic backfield alongside rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson. This year's fourth overall draft pick is the most athletic quarterback prospect to ever enter the professional ranks.

"As long as he [Richardson] comes in willing to absorb the information, it's going to get real scary out there on the field for opposing defenses," Taylor said last month, per Justin Melo of Horseshoe Huddle.

New head coach Shane Steichen helped devise the game's best ground-and-pound approach when he served as Philadelphia Eagles' offensive coordinator, with Jalen Hurts being a critical component to the rushing attack.

Richardson's athleticism will create wider running lanes for Taylor and vice versa.

"The biggest thing [with RPOs] is having somebody available that can execute it," the running back added. "I want to help take the burden off of Richardson. Coming into the NFL can be a lot to handle. You have to get used to the speed of the game. It's a lot quicker.

"I'm letting Richardson know that I'm here and I have his back no matter what the case may be. Whether that means running RPOs, in pass protection, or if he needs somebody as an outlet in the passing game. It could just mean me being efficient in the run game for him.

Conversely, Richardson lacks experience as a one-year starter at the collegiate level and his development as a passer will take time. His inconsistencies should create a heavier reliance on the rushing attack, at least early in his career, and allow Taylor to serve as the offensive focal point.

Secondly, a rookie behind center is vastly different than having a veteran with a massive contract. Over the next four years, Richardson's base salary shouldn't exceed $11 million. His first two years will be especially affordable despite being a high draft selection.

The greatest bargain in sports is having a talented NFL quarterback on a rookie contract so the rest of the roster can be addressed before the signal-caller cashes in for the first time. While the Colts don't know exactly what they have in Richardson until the regular season begins, expectations are sky high for the 21-year-old.

Whereas New York had a decision to make this offseason. The Giants chose to make Daniel Jones the priority, and the two sides agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract extension.

Of course the quarterback got the nod over a running back. That's basic NFL business. A team can't consistently win without a quality option behind center. Jones is coming off a career year, where he operated efficiently in Brian Daboll's offense, and the Giants made the playoffs for the first time in six years.

The Raiders chose to sign the 31-year-old Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year, $72.8 million free-agent contract. Though last season's foot injury remains a potential sticking point. Still, the organization moved on from Derek Carr and immediately replaced him with another high-priced option before doing business with the game's top rusher.

Prioritization certainly plays a role in how these individuals and their contributors are ultimately viewed.

Finally, the Colts organization has a history of paying 1) those players they've drafted and developed and 2) non-premium positions. Taylor knows this.

"You look at the past, and guys who have shown their value on and off the field, they tend to stay here (in Indianapolis)," Taylor said. "The first season after I was drafted, I was like, 'I want to retire a Colt.' So, hopefully the organization sees that the same."

Six of the franchise's seven biggest contracts are invested non-premium positions. Linebacker Shaquille Leonard, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and guard Quenton Nelson all claim contracts with $80 million or more in total worth.

A deal with an average annual salary between $12-12.5 million—which is where backs like Chubb and Henry currently reside—wouldn't even crack the Colts' top five highest-paid players.



Because of each of these reasons, a large contract can be absorbed by the Colts now and in the immediate future. Indianapolis should be more than willing to get something done, while the other two teams hold leverage because of the franchise tags.

"Specifically speaking for the running back position, I can just speak first-hand, we do do a lot," Taylor said. "You just want to be treated fairly. And not even treated fairly. You just want to be appreciated for what you bring to the team."

