Canadiens Must Land Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois to Fuel Rebuild Amid NHL Trade Rumors

Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

A first-round loss to the eventual Stanley Cup champions Vegas Golden Knights has the Winnipeg Jets looking at a roster overhaul, including a trade of center Pierre-Luc Dubois.



The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta reported the team and Dubois' agent are working to facilitate a trade.



One team with interest is the Montreal Canadiens, who have had prior conversations about acquiring Dubois, per Scott Billeck of The Winnipeg Sun.



"Let's get the obvious out of the way. It's no secret that the Jets and Habs have spoken about Dubois. You'd imagine if there was a trade that could have been made by now, it would have. But that's not to say the Habs won't budge in the end," Bellick wrote.



While other teams will make calls to Winnipeg's front office regarding a potential deal for Dubois, it is Montreal who would most benefit.



The Canadiens ranked 28th in total offense in 2022-23, with just 227 and a -516 goal differential. They were not good, failing to keep up with the opposition en route to a second-to-last finish in the Eastern Conference.



Acquiring a quality center like the 24-year-old Dubois and pairing him with Nick Suzuki, who accounted for 66 points and the highest shooting percentage of his career (16) would provide the team with a spark in the middle.



Dubois amassed a career highs in assists (36) and points (63). He added another high in face-off percentage with 48.89. Considering the Canadiens ranked 25th overall in face-offs won, the center would be an instant upgrade there, too.



Dubois is by no means an instant fix, nor is he a superstar center at this point. What he is, though, is a player with upside that can help improve a Montreal squad that is in need of pieces in several spots.

In order to keep up in the east with the dynamic, explosive offenses in Boston, Toronto and Tampa Bay, they need to accumulate fast, young competitors who can manipulate the puck around the ice and put it in the net.



Dubois can do both of those things and contribute to a team that is just two years removed from the Stanley Cup Finals.

