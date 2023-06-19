X

Balogun, USMNT Hailed by Fans for Beating Canada in 2023 Nations League Final

Francisco RosaJune 19, 2023

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 18: Folarin Balogun #20 of the United States celebrates scoring during the during the first half of the 2023 CONCACAF Nations League Final against Canada at Allegiant Stadium on June 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by John Todd/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)
John Todd/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

With the Gold Cup right around the corner, the US men's national team is looking in prime form and is causing some mass excitement nation wide after defending its Concacaf Nations League title Sunday night against Canada at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It was a nearly perfect night for the Red, White and Blue as the USA's golden generation once again shone on the international stage with a 2-0 victory against their neighbors to the north.

It was goals from defender Chris Richards and striker Folarin Balogun—who was making just his second appearance with the national team—that made the difference.

The home team got off to a hot start, scoring the opening goal in the 12th minute of the first half with Richards heading in a ball off a corner kick and sending the crowd into a frenzy. Balogun then followed that up in the 34th with a delightful finish.

Richards was arguably the best player throughout the game, snuffing out whatever danger Canada posed while also being an aerial threat on set pieces.

Aside from a few nervy moments in the second half, the US seemed to be in control all night long.

What's perhaps even more impressive was that they managed to do without the presence of Weston McKennie and Sergino Dest, both of whom sat out due to red cards against Mexico on Friday night.

Twitter praised the US for the dominant performance.

CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

2022 🏆<br>2023 🏆<br><br>Back-to-back Concacaf Nations League titles for the <a href="https://twitter.com/USMNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USMNT</a>. 🇺🇸 <a href="https://t.co/WL9wph8JEt">pic.twitter.com/WL9wph8JEt</a>

CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

Chris Richards scores his first international goal. ✅<br>Folarin Balogun scores his first international goal. ✅<br><br>A night of firsts for the <a href="https://twitter.com/USMNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USMNT</a>. 💫 <a href="https://t.co/CQ5LlP6j0d">pic.twitter.com/CQ5LlP6j0d</a>

CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

FOLARIN BALOGUN SCORES HIS FIRST GOAL FOR THE <a href="https://twitter.com/USMNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USMNT</a> IN HIS SECOND APPEARANCE! 🇺🇸 🦅 <a href="https://t.co/YtrrkRNx8x">pic.twitter.com/YtrrkRNx8x</a>

CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

Chris Richards becomes the first American to score their first goal for the USMNT in a final. 💪<br><br>Clutch. <a href="https://t.co/7wyzG4Ueuy">pic.twitter.com/7wyzG4Ueuy</a>

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

This is as dominant of soccer as I've seen the USMNT play.

Adam Lichtenstein @ABLichtenstein

THE USA IS GOING TO WIN THE 2026 WORLD CUP

Adam Lichtenstein @ABLichtenstein

I DID NOT STUTTER <a href="https://t.co/V0rjYz0qvA">https://t.co/V0rjYz0qvA</a>

Adam Lichtenstein @ABLichtenstein

Aaron West @oeste

nah brother the sauce levels in this usmnt are at all time highs, i cannot believe what i'm seeing here

ESPN FC @ESPNFC

Gio Reyna with two first-half assists.<br><br>HE IS COOKING 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/1tedUaSfJg">pic.twitter.com/1tedUaSfJg</a>

Mason Burke @MasonMBurke

We'll have to see how they play away from the United States, but the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> have a legit number 9 now in Balogun. They can really be a problem going forward

Jawn Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez

USMNT vibes are too good gotta bring Greggggg back

Justin Horneker @hornekerjustin

Balogun is everything that was advertised, incredible run <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/usmnt?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#usmnt</a>

Charlie Steele @steele_02

This <a href="https://twitter.com/USMNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USMNT</a> is just flat-out fun to watch

Francisco @frankwhite217

Sauce levels for this USMNT are OD.

Ives Galarcep @SoccerByIves

For folks who were on the "Chris Richards barely plays &amp; shouldn't be called up" wave, he has shown this week why he is considered the future of the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> centerback position.<br><br>The future is now. He needs to stay healthy to get starts at Crystal Palace, but he has elite talent

USMNT Only @usmntonly

CHRIS RICHARDS 🔥🔥🔥

AO @AmericanOutlaws

AO Announcement: <br><br>Falorin Balogun is a certified baller. <br><br>Enjoy the match.

Stars and Stripes FC @StarsStripesFC

Balogun coming off for Pepi. What a performance. The hype is real.

herculez gomez @herculezg

A great ball in by Gio Reyna, and Chris Richards with the dunk. <br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> has some size to them and much like they did in the last two continental finals- another set piece goal.

Taylor Twellman @TaylorTwellman

If Chris Richards can get regular games and stay healthy……watch out. Top 3 league in the world every game starter. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a>

ESPN FC @ESPNFC

21-year-old Folarin Balogun.<br><br>The USMNT's new No. 9 has arrived 🙌 <a href="https://t.co/WOPOIDzV1E">pic.twitter.com/WOPOIDzV1E</a>

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

What a great week for the USMNT. That's something you can really build on moving forward. Excited for what's to come with these guys.

Trevor Lane @Trevor_Lane

Great win for the USMNT! Impressive back to back performances against Mexico and Canada

Bryan Fischer @BryanDFischer

In a strange place where I'm feeling so much better about the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> than the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USWNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USWNT</a>.

The only blemish on the performance was that star midfielder Gio Reyna, who was arguably the team's best player throughout the tournament, had to be subbed off at the half after he sustained a calf injury.

Prior to coming off he had both of the assists on the two goals, making USMNT history in the process.

CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

Gio Reyna was subbed off at halftime due to a calf injury.<br><br>Get well soon, Gio. 🙏 <a href="https://t.co/XhSZ64JFN2">pic.twitter.com/XhSZ64JFN2</a>

U.S. Men's National Soccer Team @USMNT

One goal, three assists, two finals.<br><br>Gio Reyna now has more goal contributions in championship final matches than any other <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> player in history. <a href="https://t.co/4DaiCPTmnp">pic.twitter.com/4DaiCPTmnp</a>

USMNT Only @usmntonly

USMNT 2-0 Canada<br><br>Gio Reyna two assists<br><br>He's a problem ✨ <a href="https://t.co/RkLeYX66Tp">pic.twitter.com/RkLeYX66Tp</a>

CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

Gio Reyna has set a USMNT record for most goal involvements in finals with 1 goal and 3 assists, surpassing Landon Donovan and Clint Dempsey. <br><br>He's only 20! 😳 <a href="https://t.co/1vdqRMjmTw">pic.twitter.com/1vdqRMjmTw</a>

Now, the American focus will shift towards bringing in some more hardware in the biggest international tournament in Concacaf, the Gold Cup, with the group stage set to begin on the 24th.

They'll attempt to defend their title from 2021 when they defeated Mexico 1-0 in the final.

If the two sides meet once again there's sure to be fireworks following Friday's fiery affair.

One thing has been made clear over the last few months, however. The USA has clearly and undoubtedly become the class of the federation, the Gold Cup will just be another chance to prove it.