Balogun, USMNT Hailed by Fans for Beating Canada in 2023 Nations League Final

John Todd/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

With the Gold Cup right around the corner, the US men's national team is looking in prime form and is causing some mass excitement nation wide after defending its Concacaf Nations League title Sunday night against Canada at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It was a nearly perfect night for the Red, White and Blue as the USA's golden generation once again shone on the international stage with a 2-0 victory against their neighbors to the north.

It was goals from defender Chris Richards and striker Folarin Balogun—who was making just his second appearance with the national team—that made the difference.

The home team got off to a hot start, scoring the opening goal in the 12th minute of the first half with Richards heading in a ball off a corner kick and sending the crowd into a frenzy. Balogun then followed that up in the 34th with a delightful finish.

Richards was arguably the best player throughout the game, snuffing out whatever danger Canada posed while also being an aerial threat on set pieces.

Aside from a few nervy moments in the second half, the US seemed to be in control all night long.

What's perhaps even more impressive was that they managed to do without the presence of Weston McKennie and Sergino Dest, both of whom sat out due to red cards against Mexico on Friday night.

Twitter praised the US for the dominant performance.

The only blemish on the performance was that star midfielder Gio Reyna, who was arguably the team's best player throughout the tournament, had to be subbed off at the half after he sustained a calf injury.

Prior to coming off he had both of the assists on the two goals, making USMNT history in the process.

Now, the American focus will shift towards bringing in some more hardware in the biggest international tournament in Concacaf, the Gold Cup, with the group stage set to begin on the 24th.

They'll attempt to defend their title from 2021 when they defeated Mexico 1-0 in the final.

If the two sides meet once again there's sure to be fireworks following Friday's fiery affair.

One thing has been made clear over the last few months, however. The USA has clearly and undoubtedly become the class of the federation, the Gold Cup will just be another chance to prove it.