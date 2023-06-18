Report: Rivals 'Closely Monitoring' If Raptors Rebuild amid OG Anunoby Trade Rumors

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Teams around the NBA reportedly have their eyes on the Toronto Raptors this offseason.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, "rival executives are closely monitoring whether Toronto will retool or enter a rebuild" with plenty of uncertainty surrounding the roster. While the "several teams" who are interested in trading for O.G. Anunoby is of the most note, Fred VanVleet and Jakob Poeltl are both unrestricted free agents and Gary Trent Jr. has a player option.

Scotto listed the Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings, Portland Trail Blazers and Memphis Grizzlies as potential landing spots for Anunoby if there is a trade.

From Toronto's perspective, being under this type of spotlight is nothing new. It was one of the primary focal points in the NBA ahead of this past season's trade deadline with no shortage of rumors surrounding Anunoby, VanVleet and Trent but ultimately decided not to sell.

Perhaps it should have.

The Raptors ended up as the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference standings and lost to the Chicago Bulls in the play-in tournament. Now the future is murky at best with VanVleet and Trent potentially on the way out and Anunoby only one season away from his own player option.

Toronto is somewhat stuck in the middle as a playoff contender but not a realistic title threat given the current roster makeup, and a rebuild could help set the course for the next great version of the franchise that won the 2019 title.

Having a number of teams interested in Anunoby would only help accelerate that rebuild if a bidding war turns into impressive draft capital in a trade.

The 25-year-old can defend multiple positions, shoot from the outside (38.7 percent this past season), help on the boards and attack the basket as a scorer. There is very little he cannot do, and he could slide into any team's rotation and help in a championship push as a difference-maker in the middle of his prime.

For now, it isn't clear if the Raptors are going to rebuild. But if they do, Anunoby will be an important name to monitor as the NBA enters the player-movement portion of the offseason.