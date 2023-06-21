Clippers' Updated Roster, Starting Lineup, Salary Cap After Malcolm Brodgon Trade

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

For the second time in as many years, veteran point guard Malcolm Brogdon is reportedly on the move.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Brogdon will head to the Los Angeles Clippers as part of a three-team trade with the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards. Boston will receive Kristaps Porziņģis, while Marcus Morris Sr., Amir Coffey, Danilo Gallinari and the 30th pick of Thursday's NBA draft will go to Washington.

Based on Spotrac's list of active 2023-24 salaries for the Clippers, here is what the team's current roster looks like as of Wednesday with the addition of Brogdon:

Paul George

Kawhi Leonard

Eric Gordon

Norman Powell

Nicolas Batum

Robert Covington

Ivica Zubac

Terance Mann

Nah'Shon Hyland



Brandon Boston Jr.

Jason Preston



Malcolm Brogdon



The starting lineup could look like this:

PG: Malcolm Brogdon

SG: Paul George

SF: Kawhi Leonard

PF: Nicolas Batum

C: Ivica Zubac

Spotrac listed the Clippers' practical cap space at $-67.4 million before the reported trade. Yet Morris is slated to have a $17.1 million cap hit during the 2023-24 campaign, while Coffey's is set at $3.7 million.

Brogdon's is $22.5 million.

The Celtics had acquired Brogdon during the 2022 offseason in a trade with the Indiana Pacers in a six-player deal that included Boston's 2023 first-round draft pick.

The trade to the Clippers comes after NBA insider Marc Stein reported in June that Brogdon was "most likely" to be dealt away over Boston's other backcourt players like Marcus Smart, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard.

Los Angeles is hoping that acquiring Brogdon will work out as well as it did for Boston.

The 30-year-old went on to be named NBA Sixth Man of the Year and was a key contributor during the Celtics' run to the Eastern Conference Finals. However, his production dipped late in the postseason due to an elbow injury, for which he said he would consider surgery this summer.

In 67 appearances without starting a single game during the regular season, Brogdon averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting 48.4 percent from the field and a career-best 44.4 percent from three-point range.

In addition to being a high-character player, Brogdon is a reliable floor general who can provide solid offensive production to any team. The Virginia product is also a strong on-ball defender and plays with consistent effort each time he's on the floor.

Brogdon should have no issues fitting in with the Clippers, which is coming off a 44-38 finish to last season and was eliminated in the playoffs in the first round. He will be a dependable option behind stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.