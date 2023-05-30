Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon to Consider Surgery After Playing with Arm Injury vs. Heat

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon confirmed surgery is a possibility this offseason after he attempted to play through an injury in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Following Boston's 103-84 Game 7 loss to the Miami Heat, Brogdon told reporters he has a partial tear of a tendon in his right elbow. He said he had been experiencing "a lot of pain" when he attempted to shoot with the injury.

The Athletic's Jared Weiss first reported the injury May 24. Brogdon was dealing with elbow soreness in the conference semifinals against the Philadelphia 76ers, and the injury was made worse during the Celtics' Game 1 loss to the Heat.

The reigning Sixth Man of the Year saw his impact wane over the remainder of the series. He logged 7:55 in Game 5 and missed Game 6 altogether. While he returned to the floor for Game 7, he failed to record any points or assists in his 7:05 of action.

Brogdon's elbow was clearly hampering his performance, so it's little surprise to hear he might go under the knife this summer.

Little did the 30-year-old know how shrewd his decision was to sign a two-year, $45 million extension with the Indiana Pacers in October 2021.

Without that deal, Brogdon might be hitting the open market with the specter of elbow surgery hanging over him. Instead, he can focus on his recovery knowing he's on Boston's books for the next two seasons.