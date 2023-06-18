Tyrann Mathieu Hypes Derek Carr: Saints Now '1 of 12 Teams That Can' Win Super Bowl

Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After signing veteran quarterback Derek Carr this offseason, the New Orleans Saints are entering the 2023 campaign with a renewed sense of optimism. So much so, that some players believe they now have an open window for title contention.

Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu told Jeff Duncan of Nola.com that he believes New Orleans is among a handful of teams that could make a run to Super Bowl LVII, and the presence of Carr is the driving force behind that belief:

"Not to take anything away from Jameis (Winston) or Andy (Dalton), (because) those guys work hard and they've had success in this league and are very talented. But anytime you can get a quarterback like (Carr), a guy that has proven for 10 years that he can get it done, I think it adds something to the team. This team believes we're probably like one of 12 teams that can go the distance. We all believe that right now."

A four-time Pro Bowler during his time with the Las Vegas Raiders, Carr comes to New Orleans with a strong reputation. Duncan noted that the 32-year-old has worked hard to develop a rapport with star receivers Michael Thomas and Chris Olave. His arrival has galvanized the team, as the Saints had 100 percent attendance for mandatory minicamp this week.

"Quarterback is the most important position on the field, and when you have a highly skilled player, a highly intelligent player, a guy that works the way Derek does, a guy that has the type of leadership qualities that Derek has, that's going to filter throughout the whole football team, players and coaches," Saints head coach Dennis Allen said. "I think that gives you a lot of confidence going into the season."

The Saints will open their 2023 campaign at home against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 10. With Carr under center, it can be expected that New Orleans will be a team that exudes a massive amount of confidence this season.