US Open Golf 2023: Final Predictions for Top Prize Money

Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

The 2023 US Open final round possesses an abundance of fascinating storylines.

Rickie Fowler has been at the top of the leaderboard all week at Los Angeles Country Club.

The fan favorite is in search of his first major title, but his bogey on the 18th hole on Saturday brought the top four players on the leaderboard within three shots of each other.

Rory McIlroy is still looking for his first major title since the 2014 PGA Championship. He has been consistent, but not overpowering through 54 holes.

Scottie Scheffler surged back into contention with an eagle-birdie finish on Saturday. His ball-striking ability allows him to compete in any tournament, but he needs to be a bit stronger with his putter to close out a comeback.

And then there's Wyndham Clark. The 29-year-old starts Sunday level with Fowler. He could upset the championship plans of all three superstars and come away with the $3.6 million winners' purse.

Other players could turn in strong rounds to finish high up on the leaderboard, but the winner is likely coming from the quartet on top.