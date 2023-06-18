USMNT vs. Canada: Top Storylines and Predictions for 2023 Nations League

0 of 3

John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

The United States men's national team defends its Concacaf Nations League title on Sunday (8:30 p.m. ET, Paramount Plus) against Canada in Las Vegas.

The USMNT will be shorthanded because of the shenanigans that took place in the final 20 minutes of Thursday's semifinal win over Mexico.

Sergino Dest and Weston McKennie were both sent off in the 3-0 win over El Tri, which means they are suspended for the clash against Canada.

A strong argument can be made that Canada, right now, is the USMNT's biggest rival in Concacaf.

The Canadians are on the ascendancy in the international game thanks to the play of Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David and a few other European-based players.

John Herdman's side is after its first significant Concacaf trophy, and it will try to exploit the American red-card absences to pull away with a win in regulation.