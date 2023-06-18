US Open Golf 2023: 3 Instant Reactions to Saturday Leaderboard Scores

0 of 3

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Rickie Fowler was one putt away from holding the outright 54-hole lead at the 2023 US Open.

Fowler missed a par putt on the 18th hole to drop back to 10-under alongside Wyndham Clark, who he will play with again in the final pairing on Sunday.

Clark could have folded back to the field after he took a penalty on the 17th hole for an errant approach shot, but he delivered a tremendous bounce back on the 18th to give himself confidence entering the final round.

Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler were brought closer to the title picture after Fowler's unexpected 18th hole bogey.

Scheffler delivered the biggest late-round statement before Clark, as he finished with an eagle and a birdie on the final two holes.

The No. 1 player in the world would have been four shots back of Fowler, but now he is three strokes adrift and within real striking distance right away.

McIlroy produced a steady hand on Saturday to remain in third place. He and Scheffler will go out one pairing before Clark and Fowler, and he will be expected to put pressure on the leaders right away.