Tyreek Hill Names Top 5 All-Time NFL RBs; Includes Derrick Henry, Adrian Peterson

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill says unsigned free agent Adrian Peterson and Tennessee Titans veteran Derrick Henry are two of the best running backs in NFL history.

Hill and Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson shared their lists of top-five all-time RBs Saturday's episode of Hill's podcast, "It Needed to be Said" (h/t USA Today's Mike Masala.)

Robinson listed his top all-time players at the position as Barry Sanders, LaDainian Tomlinson, Marshall Faulk, Peterson, and Walter Payton.

Hill countered with Peterson, Henry, Sanders, Gale Sayers, and Eric Dickerson.

Peterson, the 2007 Rookie of the Year and 2012 NFL MVP, was named to seven Pro Bowls while playing for the Minnesota Vikings from 2007 to 2016. He ranks fourth all-time in career rushing touchdowns (120) and fifth in rushing yards (14,918) after setting Vikings franchise records in both categories.

Despite not having played since 2021 and entering the world of exhibition boxing last year, the 38-year-old future Hall of Famer hasn't given up on returning to the NFL.

"Mentally, I haven't officially hung it up," Peterson said in May, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Clarence E. Hill Jr. "We'll see what happens. My mindset is, if God's willing, maybe an opportunity presents itself and maybe it happens this season. I'll go from there."

Henry, who has one year remaining on his contract with Tennessee, has been present at Titans OTAs since Day 1. He was named to his third Pro Bowl during his seventh NFL campaign last season.

Veterans don't always show up this early at team activities. Henry, who led the NFL in rushing yards in 2019 and 2020, said he needed the extra time to adjust to new leadership from offensive coordinator Tim Kelly and position coach Justin Outten, TennesseeTitans.com's Jim Wyatt reported.

"It's a completely new offense, and I'm just coming in here trying to learn everything, and get used to the terminology," Henry said. "It has changed, and it's getting in, working, and doing what I can."

Putting in that kind of extra effort might be what made Henry one of the most successful running backs in the NFL over the past seven years. It certainly helped earn him a spot in Hill's top five.

Maybe someday, 2023 No. 8 pick Robinson will join Henry on that list.