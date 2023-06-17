Texans HC Talks C.J. Stroud, Mills QB Battle: 'We'll See Who Separates Themselves'

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

The decision on who will be the Houston Texans' starting quarterback this fall will come down to training camp.

Coach DeMeco Ryans said No. 2 pick C.J. Stroud and 2022 starter Davis Mills are both in the running for the QB1 spot, DJ Bien-Aime reported for ESPN.

"We'll see where their process goes in training camp and see as the competition continues," Ryans said. "We'll see who separates themselves."

Stroud and Mills have alternated as leaders of the Texans' first-team offense during mandatory minicamp, KPRC2's Aaron Wilson reported.

Although still not committing to the former Ohio State star as a starter, Ryans praised Stroud's ability to adjust to a potential first-string role.

"It's a matter of just getting reps. Nothing magical about it. It's just getting under center and doing it. C.J. had reps under center in college. It's not foreign to him," Ryans said. "He's done it before. He's done a good job these past few days in practice of understanding, and we haven't had any issues with that. C.J. is doing a great job."

Mills recorded 17 touchdowns on 3,118 passing yards last year but also tied the Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott for the NFL lead with 15 interceptions, leading the Texans to turn to Kyle Allen for two starts last year. In two seasons, Mills has compiled a 5-19-1 record in 26 starts.

This year, he wants another third chance to prove himself.

Mills called Stroud a "stress factor pushing me to be my best" in a press conference discussing the battle for the starting position in May, per NBC Sports' Myles Simmons.

"But I think a lot of that falls back on me," Mills said. "I've got to be the one putting in the work and waking up every day with that same motivation. I think if I keep that with me, everything's going to work itself out."

Veteran quarterback Case Keenum will also be in the Houston QB rotation. The former Minnesota Vikings signal-caller signed with the Texans in March in order to serve as a backup this fall.