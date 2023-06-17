Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux 'Happy That People Are Counting Us Out' amid Eagles Hype

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kayvon Thibodeaux and the New York Giants are embracing the underdog role.

Despite making the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and winning a Wildcard round game, the Giants are still considered to be second-class in the NFC East. The Philadelphia Eagles remain the clear favorite after a 14-3 regular season in 2022 and a Super Bowl appearance.

While they may not have been given that respect so far, Thibodeaux says that is preferable.

"I mean, it's been good for me. I like to lay low," Thibodeaux said on NFL Network's Good Morning Football. "I'm happy that people are counting us out, cause that gives us more time to just work. We don't have to answer those questions, we don't have to worry about everybody looking at us. We can just keep our head down and grind. And I think you know, we love being the underdogs, cause that always gives us that story, that momentum to really work and really go after what we want."

The Dallas Cowboys also finished ahead of the Giants in the division, but New York's positive momentum going into next season is still noticeable.

The team was able to lock up quarterback Daniel Jones, and the young talent in the building that is headlined by Thibodeaux makes the organization a threat to take a step forward.