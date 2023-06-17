NBA Rumors: James Harden Giving 76ers 'Renewed Consideration' in FA amid Rockets Buzz

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

While there has been rampant speculation that James Harden will likely return to the Houston Rockets as a free agent this summer, there's reportedly a growing likelihood that he remains with the Philadelphia 76ers.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, "There have been some rumbles this week that, despite the undeniably strong lure that a return to Houston holds for Harden, he is said to be giving renewed consideration to staying put."

Harden is expected to decline his $35.6 million player option for the 2023-24 season to become a free agent. Multiple reports have suggested that he's interested in returning to the Rockets, where he enjoyed the best years of his career.

However, joining a team that is coming off a 22-60 campaign wouldn't bode well for Harden's chances to achieve an elusive championship ring. The Sixers are one of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference, and Stein explained that there are other reasons for him to remain with the team.

"There is a loyalty factor for Harden to weigh after Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey spent the bulk of his first 15 months in the City of Brotherly Love trying to acquire him, finally succeeding in February 2022," Stein wrote.

Harden averaged 21.0 points, a league-high 10.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds for the Sixers this past season. He deferred to star center Joel Embiid, who was named NBA MVP this season after his stellar performance this year. While their partnership was crucial to Philadelphia's success, the team lost in the conference semifinals for the third consecutive season.

Still, retaining Harden is likely the best course forward for both sides, as the Sixers represent his best chance to earn his first title.