Dalvin Cook Rumors: RB Has No Official Visits, Could Wait Until July to Sign Contract

Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As former Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook's free agency continues, he's reportedly in no rush to sign a deal.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Saturday's episode of SportsCenter that there's a chance that Cook waits until the negotiating window closes for players who received the franchise tag before he chooses to secure his next landing spot.

"He's in a little bit of a wait-and-see mode right now," Fowler said. "No official visits to teams that I'm aware of, and we talk about the franchise tag with [Saquon] Barkley, Cook can actually wait until July 17 [to sign], I'm told, because you've got three running backs on the franchise tag—Tony Pollard, Josh Jacobs."

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show on Tuesday, Cook explained what he's hoping to find in his next landing spot.

"I want the value," Cook said, per NFL.com's Eric Edholm. "I want somebody who values Dalvin Cook. I want somebody that wants me to be there and give me the ball. I just want to go into the right situation so I can go help somebody win."

Cook, who revealed that he played the entire 2022 season despite dealing with a torn labrum, added that he's in no rush to sign his next contract because he wants to make sure his new team will be the right fight.

"My shoulder is feeling great," Cook said. "So, it's like a waiting game right now at this point. Just trying to find that right situation, and I don't think it's a rush or anything. I'm feeling great, being (in) the right shape and stuff like that just to play for a football team, that's going to be the best thing. I'm not in a rush to go sign with nobody. I'm trying to find the right fit for me and my family."

The Vikings released Cook due to his $14.1 million cap hit for the 2023 season. While he's unlikely to command a big-money contract, the four-time Pro Bowler is undoubtedly one of the best running backs in the league and can immediately improve any team's offense.

However, it's apparent that his free agency isn't ending any time soon while he waits for other situations across the league to play out.