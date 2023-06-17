Jey Uso Turns on Roman Reigns, Sides with Brother Jimmy on WWE SmackDown

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

This week's episode of SmackDown Live featured what might have been the most anticipated moment of the year in pro wrestling.

After a lengthy buildup, Jey Uso shocked the world when he sided with his brother Jimmy Uso to renounce their membership in The Bloodline by attacking their cousin, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns:

The Usos turning their backs on The Bloodline adds another monumental chapter to what might be the greatest storyline of the modern era in WWE. The twin brothers dealt with years of torment and manipulation for the sake of siding with Reigns, who took on the role of Tribal Chief and is in the midst of a 1,000-plus-day championship reign.

Reigns' run as champ began with an acclaimed rivalry with Jey Uso in 2020 in which they faced off for the Universal Championship in back-to-back pay-per-view main events. Jimmy Uso, who was recovering from an injury at the time, returned to save his brother from brutal beatdowns by Reigns in those matches. The two of them eventually aligned themselves with Reigns and kicked off a historic run as members of The Bloodline.

The Usos became the longest-reigning tag team champions in WWE history before losing their titles to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens this past April in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 39. Without gold around their waists, their standing in The Bloodline took a hit, with their younger brother Solo Sikoa getting an elevated role as Reigns' enforcer.

Tensions boiled over when Jimmy Uso turned on Reigns at Night of Champions last month by attacking him and costing him and Sikoa a shot at Owens and Zayn's tag titles. Many wondered if Jey Uso would side with his brother or stay loyal to The Bloodline, and we got our answer on Friday.

Now, it appears that we're barrelling toward another match between Reigns and Jey Uso. The two of them made magic in the ring together three years ago, so fans are filled with excitement to see if Reigns' historic championship reign will come to an end at the hands of his own cousin.