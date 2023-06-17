US Open Golf 2023: 3 Instant Reactions to Friday Leaderboard Scores

0 of 3

Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Rickie Fowler held on to the 2023 US Open lead after Friday's second round, but it certainly was not an easy 18 holes for him at Los Angeles Country Club.

Fowler's two-under 68 featured eight birdies, six bogeys and just four pars.

Fowler's second round was a perfect example of how difficult LACC played as Friday went on.

The players in the afternoon wave of tee times struggled to match the low scores produced by Wyndham Clark, Rory McIlroy and others from the morning wave.

Clark and McIlroy both produced 67s to get within one and two shots of Fowler going into Saturday's third round. Clark will play with Fowler in Saturday's final pairing.

The leaderboard features an interesting mix of players like McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Scottie Scheffler, who we have seen countless times before in this spot, and others vying for their first major title and/or highest major finish.

If the sunny and windy conditions from Friday carry over into Saturday, the experienced players might end up with the edge.