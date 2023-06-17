US Open Golf Cut Line 2023: Full List of Players Removed

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The second day of the US Open wrapped up Friday at the Los Angeles Country Club and that means a good bit of the field had to say goodbye to the third major of the year after missing the cut.

Rickie Fowler enters the weekend atop the leaderboard and with big names like Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Scottie Scheffler all in and around the top 10, it's shaping up to be a really fun last couple of days.

However, there were also several stars that failed to live up to their massive reputations and missed the cut, including a couple of former champions.

Some of the more notable players that were eliminated Friday include past winners such as Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose and Martin Kaymer. Phil Mickelson, Jason Day and Justin Thomas will also miss out on the final two days of the event.

Mickelson's long-awaited win at the US Open will have to wait at least one more year.

Here are some of the players that just missed out on an opportunity to play the last couple of rounds in Los Angeles.

If Fowler keeps up this pace he may finally be able to break through the ceiling that has kept him from winning a major championship throughout his career. The popular 34-year-old has finished second or third at multiple tournaments but just hasn't been able to finish off the job.

He finished second at The Masters in 2018 and either second or third at the PGA, US Open and British Open all in 2014, an extremely hot but brutal stretch.

Fowler was tied for second at the US Open when it was played at Pinehurst that year, losing out to Martin Kaymer by five strokes. Now, he has an opportunity to exorcise some demons from the past.

As for the rest of the leaderboard, it all seems pretty standard with some heavy hitters at the top, with one notable exception, Wyndham Clark.

Clark was at the top of the leaderboard at the end of his round when he finished -3 for the day and -9 for the tournament. Fowler eventually passed him but the two flip-flopped positions throughout the afternoon as Fowler had a couple hiccups.

He's now in sole possession of second place, sandwiched between Fowler and McIlroy.

With just one win in his relatively short professional career, turning pro in 2017, Clark is playing some of the best golf of his life and one of the sport's grandest stages.

As for those who didn't make the cut, Spieth is missing the cut for the first time this year after finishing fourth and 29th at the Masters and PGA Championship, respectively. He's still in search of his first major win since 2017.

Thomas and Day have also had disappointing 2023s so far, neither performing up to their typical standard.