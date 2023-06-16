NBA Veteran Tony Snell Says He Was Diagnosed with Autism at Age 31

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Former NBA and current G League guard Tony Snell divulged Friday that he was recently diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder at the age of 31.

Snell discussed his diagnosis on the Today show, noting that it was his son's autism diagnosis that compelled him to get tested as well:

One of Snell's two sons was diagnosed with autism after falling short of some of his developmental benchmarks at 18 months, which caused him to consider the possibility that he himself may have been autistic.

Snell said he always felt different and was something of a loner growing up, and that coupled with his son's diagnosis caused him to get checked for autism as well.

During the interview, Snell expressed his belief that he may have been held back and not given the opportunity to pursuing his dream of becoming an NBA player had he been diagnosed earlier in life.

After starring collegiately at the University of New Mexico, Snell was selected by the Chicago Bulls with the No. 20 overall pick in the first round of the 2013 NBA draft.

Snell went on to spend nine seasons in the NBA with the Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks, Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans.

In 601 regular-season games, he owns averages of 6.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.2 three-points made and 1.1 assists, while shooting 43.1 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Snell signed with the G League's Maine Celtics in January, appearing in 19 games and averaging 10.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.0 three-pointers made.