Video: Chiefs Unveil Super Bowl 57 Championship Rings

The Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their Super Bowl LVII title on Thursday night with a private ring ceremony at Union Station, and the championship bling does not disappoint.

Both star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce had a say in how the rings were designed, according to Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star.

"I think it's even better," Mahomes said of the Super Bowl LVII ring. "I think that we learned from the first ring. This ring (from Super Bowl LIV) is amazing. It really, I think brings, out Kansas City. And we took that and even amplified it."

The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 to capture their second Super Bowl title since the 2019 campaign and third overall. Kansas City also won the championship during the 1969 season.

With Mahomes and Kelce on board for the foreseeable future, it's probably safe to say the Chiefs will have at least a couple of more rings before the dynamic duo eventually retires.

The Chiefs can admire their Super Bowl LVII rings for now, but we all know Mahomes and Co. already have their sights set on bringing home another Lombardi Trophy this coming season.