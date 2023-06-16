US Open Golf 2023: 3 Instant Reactions to Thursday Leaderboard Scores

US Open Golf 2023: 3 Instant Reactions to Thursday Leaderboard ScoresJune 16, 2023
Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele made US Open history about 30 minutes apart at Los Angeles Country Club.
The pair of American golfers became the first players to shoot 62 at the US Open, and they tied Branden Grace for the lowest single-round score in major history.
Fowler and Schauffele's low rounds set the tone for a great day for scoring across the first-time major venue.
Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson were among the golfers that came up just short of the two leaders.
The abundance of low scores is not typical for a US Open, which was won by a six-under overall score in each of the last three years.
Not every star golfer had an ideal trip around LACC on Thursday. Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm are among the players who have work to do on Friday amid whatever potential adjustments the USGA makes to the course overnight.
Rickie Fowler Is Back
Fowler's tremendous first round at LACC was a blast from the past.
At one point in his career, Fowler was a constant fixture in the top 10 of major tournaments. He finished in the top 10 in five majors across 2013 and 2014 and landed in the top five at every major in 2014.
Fowler fell on hard times in previous years due to injuries and bad form. He entered the 2023 US Open with a single top-10 major finish in the last four years.
The 34-year-old displayed some signs of a massive breakthrough this season on the PGA Tour. He turned in seven top-20 finishes across his last eight starts, but none of them were in the top five.
Fowler rolled in 10 birdies on the way to his US Open record-breaking 62, a mark he held on his own for less than an hour.
Schauffele matched Fowler's excellent run over the first 18 holes of the tournament, and it showed us that an atypical score above 10-under par may win this year's US Open.
Xander Schauffele Keeps Up US Open Consistency
Schauffele has been one of the best US Open players since he broke on to the scene in 2017.
The 29-year-old entered LACC with six straight top-15 finishes at the event. He landed in the top 10 on five of those occasions.
Schauffele extended his US Open consistency into Thursday, as he matched Fowler's low round with a 62 of his own.
Schauffele's path to the 62 was a bit different than Fowler's because he rolled in eight birdies and did not bogey any hole, which is an accomplishment in itself for a US Open round.
His previous US Open history suggests he will be a factor for the next three days, even if he cools off a bit from the 62.
Schauffele gave himself a good cushion to work with, and if the course continues to play easy, he could keep a multi-stroke advantage over other top contenders throughout the weekend and he might only have to worry about Fowler.
Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm Have A Lot Of Work To Do On Friday
At most US Opens, an opening round of one-over would set a golfer up for success over the next three days.
LACC's easy nature threw that thinking out the window, and it will leave Koepka chasing the cut line instead of the leaders on Friday.
Koepka should be in decent shape to move up the leaderboard on Friday morning because he played a steady final 12 holes with nine pars and two birdies.
If Koepka erases his early mistakes from Thursday, he should be in a comfortable spot to make the cut when his round concludes.
Rahm is two shots ahead of Koepka, but he still has work to do if low scores continue to fill up the leaderboard.
The 2021 US Open champion spread three birdies and two bogeys throughout his first 18 holes. He did not gain or lose shots on multiple holes.
Rahm may need one or two instances of multiple birdies in a row to not just make the cut, but put himself in position to make a Saturday surge toward the leaders.
The one issue that could plague Koepka, Rahm and others on Friday is the potential toughening of the course by the USGA overnight. The greens and pin positions could be tougher, and that might make Friday's challenges more difficult.