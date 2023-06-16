X

    Chargers' Quentin Johnston Fulfills Promise to Let Mom Retire After Being Drafted

    Julia StumbaughJune 16, 2023

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 02: Quentin Johnson of TCU poses for a portrait during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 2, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)
    Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

    When the Los Angeles Chargers announced they would select Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick of the 2023 NBA draft, the former TCU wide receiver stood up and made a promise to his mother.

    "I just want to give a big shout-out to my mom," he said. "She's going to be putting her two weeks' notice in today. She can retire. I don't want you working another day."

    Thursday was Sherry Johnston's last day as a secretary at the VA Hospital in Temple, Texas, ESPN's Lindsey Thiry reported.

    Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chargers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chargers</a> WR Quentin Johnston right after he was drafted: "I want to give a shout out to my mom, she gonna put her two weeks notice in today."<br><br>"She can retire." ❤️<a href="https://t.co/ObTDTerzwG">pic.twitter.com/ObTDTerzwG</a>

    "We definitely had conversations after, because I told him I didn't want to retire, that I still wanted to work, and he was like, 'I'm not trying to hear that, I need you to retire,'" said Sherry Johnston in a Zoom interview shared by KWTX's Darby Brown.

    Sherry Johnston continued, "He was like, 'Mom, you're always talking about these blessings... and now I have the opportunity to bless you, and you're not going to let me do it!' And I was like, yeah, when you put it that way, I've got to let you do it."

    Darby Brown @darbyjobrown

    Quentin Johnston's mom Sherry officially retired from the VA hospital in Temple today! The Temple native fulfilled his draft night promise. <a href="https://t.co/nYiqm0hHj8">pic.twitter.com/nYiqm0hHj8</a>

    Johnston helped lead TCU to the CFP National Championship Game last season after catching 60 passes for 1,069 yards and six touchdowns.

    The Chargers signed Johnston to a four-year, $14 million contract, with a signing bonus of $7.32 million, to join Keenan Allen and Mike Williams on the Los Angeles receiving depth chart.

    "The money is cool, but I don't plan on sitting there and blowing it," Johnston said, per Thiry. "I'm going to have it in my savings account. I'm not really focused on the money, I'm focused on football."