NFL 2023 Supplemental Draft Date Revealed; 1st Since 2019

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

For the first time since 2019, there will be an NFL Supplemental Draft and it's set to take place July 11, according to The Athletic's Dane Brugler. Any prospect that wants their name entered in the draft must file an application with the league office in order to be declared eligible.

First implemented in 1977, the supplemental draft has provided players a chance to enter the league if they weren't able to get into the regular draft for any variety of reasons, whether that be disciplinary or academic ineligibility in college.

It can also include players that were unable to attend college.

The supplemental draft works completely differently than the one that everybody knows and tunes into every year. Teams who wish to acquire a player submit a "bid" corresponding to a pick in the following year's NFL draft.

For example, if the Giants want to select a player in the supplemental draft, they could bid a fourth-round pick in next year's draft. They would then forfeit that selection in 2024.

While most players selected don't usually get to make that big of an impact in the NFL, there's one huge exception. Cris Carter was selected in 1987 by the Philadelphia Eagles and went on to have a Hall of Fame career, mostly with the Minnesota Vikings.

He had to enter the supplemental draft because he was was suspended before his senior season at Ohio State for signing with an agent.

So, there may always be a diamond in the rough that can be found through this process.