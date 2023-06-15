Odell Beckham Jr.: I Felt I Would Be Best Player in Super Bowl 56 Before Knee Injury

Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. was on his way to what he believed could have been a Super Bowl MVP performance when he suffered the injury that sidelined him for the entire 2022 season.

Beckham had two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown for the Los Angeles Rams when he left Super Bowl LVI with a knee injury late in the second quarter on February 13 of last year.

"It sucks. I watched plenty of Super Bowls and finally, it was my opportunity and I was so locked in. I could feel it that day when I woke up," Beckham told the Baltimore Sun (h/t NBC Sports.) "I knew that I was probably going to be the best person on the field that day. I just wanted to have that moment."

Beckham missed the rest of the Super Bowl, which the Rams won 23-20, and the entire 2022 season due to the injury.

After the missed campaign, Beckham signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens to catch passes from newly re-signed star quarterback Lamar Jackson. Beckham says he "feels good," and the Ravens report he is on track to be "fully healthy" for Week 1.

Even as Beckham prepares to play with his new team, it's difficult not to think about watching from the sideline as the Rams won the championship during his last appearance in the league, Beckham told the Sun.

"It's hard when you get to the pinnacle of success in this sport and feel like it was something that was taken away from you," Beckham said. "It wasn't something that was easy to live with. It was very hard to go through that."

Beckham is scheduled to return to the NFL for the first time since Super Bowl LVI on September 10, when the Houston Texans come to Baltimore for Week 1.