Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele Awe Twitter with Record 2023 US Open 1st Round

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The first round isn't even complete yet, and the 2023 U.S. Open might already be shaping up as a two-horse race between Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele.

Fowler set a tournament record when he carded an eight-under 62 at Los Angeles Country Club. He got to enjoy the occasion for about 20 minutes before Schauffele sank a tricky par putt on No. 9 to match his score.

There's obviously a lot of tournament left to run, and the conditions could be very favorable for the golfers in L.A. if Thursday is any indication. Still Fowler and Schauffele were five shots clear of the next closest competitors when the latter made his way to the clubhouse.

Fans made sure to give Fowler his proper due when he stood alone in the record book.

Then it was Schauffele's turn to grab the limelight.

Golf fans can only hope this is a taste of the drama to unfold this weekend in Los Angeles.