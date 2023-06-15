X

    Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele Awe Twitter with Record 2023 US Open 1st Round

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 15, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 15: Rickie Fowler of the United States reacts to his birdie putt on the tenth greenduring the first round of the 123rd U.S. Open Championship at The Los Angeles Country Club on June 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
    Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

    The first round isn't even complete yet, and the 2023 U.S. Open might already be shaping up as a two-horse race between Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele.

    Fowler set a tournament record when he carded an eight-under 62 at Los Angeles Country Club. He got to enjoy the occasion for about 20 minutes before Schauffele sank a tricky par putt on No. 9 to match his score.

    U.S. Open (USGA) @usopengolf

    History. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USOpen</a> <a href="https://t.co/d6AcJmRDZe">pic.twitter.com/d6AcJmRDZe</a>

    U.S. Open (USGA) @usopengolf

    It took 123 years for it to happen once.<br><br>It took 20 minutes for it to happen twice!<br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USOpen</a> 18-hole scoring record has been tied by <a href="https://twitter.com/XSchauffele?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@XSchauffele</a>. <a href="https://t.co/U1nKzko6Ac">pic.twitter.com/U1nKzko6Ac</a>

    There's obviously a lot of tournament left to run, and the conditions could be very favorable for the golfers in L.A. if Thursday is any indication. Still Fowler and Schauffele were five shots clear of the next closest competitors when the latter made his way to the clubhouse.

    Fans made sure to give Fowler his proper due when he stood alone in the record book.

    claire rogers @kclairerogers

    Fowler to the field after firing a 62 at LACC <a href="https://t.co/tGp2b3pZRq">pic.twitter.com/tGp2b3pZRq</a>

    Action Network @ActionNetworkHQ

    It's hard not to root for Rickie Fowler 👏<br><br>📈'14: Top 5 in all majors<br>📈'16: World No. 4<br><br>📉'20-22: Misses 18/46 cuts<br>📉'22: World No. 185<br><br>📈'22-23: World No. 45<br>📈 𝐓𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐲: 𝐒𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐔.𝐒. 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐧 𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐞-𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝 (𝟔𝟐) &amp; 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐭𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐲 <a href="https://t.co/Fr6S103LQt">pic.twitter.com/Fr6S103LQt</a>

    Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele Awe Twitter with Record 2023 US Open 1st Round
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    No Laying Up @NoLayingUp

    Audubon Bird Sanctuary <a href="https://t.co/017figghW0">pic.twitter.com/017figghW0</a>

    BetRivers Sportsbook @BetRivers

    Rickie Fowler bettors showing up to work tomorrow <a href="https://t.co/JpfTza5Frx">pic.twitter.com/JpfTza5Frx</a>

    trey wingo @wingoz

    Nice to see Ricky Fowler back in form at a major. Remember in 2014 he has the lowest aggregate score in all 4 majors combined… yet didn't win one of them. 9' years later he puts up a freaking 62 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USOpenGolf2023?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USOpenGolf2023</a>

    Then it was Schauffele's turn to grab the limelight.

    Golf Channel @GolfChannel

    The TWO lowest rounds in <a href="https://twitter.com/usopengolf?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USOpenGolf</a> HISTORY. 🤝<br><br>Xander Schauffele matches Rickie Fowler with an opening round of 62 at LACC!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/USANetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USANetwork</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USOpen</a> <a href="https://t.co/gN43RT7yJ8">pic.twitter.com/gN43RT7yJ8</a>

    Jason Sobel @JasonSobelTAN

    Here's Rickie Fowler watching Xander Schauffele's birdie putt on his final hole to break his new U.S. Open scoring record. <a href="https://t.co/T0n1K5cXsB">pic.twitter.com/T0n1K5cXsB</a>

    Nick Lee @NickLee51

    All we heard all week was how tough LACC was gonna be at the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USOpen</a>.<br><br>Rickie Fowler &amp; Xander Schauffele… <a href="https://t.co/KubxJaFMgc">pic.twitter.com/KubxJaFMgc</a>

    Dave Schroeder @SchroederWBAY

    And now Xander Schauffele finishes a round of 62 as well 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/oG3Xc5hqSP">https://t.co/oG3Xc5hqSP</a>

    Josh Lees @joshwlees

    Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele dropping two all-time rounds within minutes, four hours into a Thursday.<br><br>Are they playing the same course we've been talking about for the past two weeks? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USOpen</a>

    Stu @JustStuMTG

    Looks like Ricky Fowler and Xander Schauffele woke up and chose violence today. Insane rounds.

    BetMGM 🦁 @BetMGM

    Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele after shooting 62s in the opening round of the US Open <a href="https://t.co/TCQl2yZXW4">pic.twitter.com/TCQl2yZXW4</a>

    Today's Golfer @TheTodaysGolfer

    Rickie Fowler posts the first 62 in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USOpen</a> history <br><br>Xander Schauffele: 'Hold my beer…' <a href="https://t.co/N8onv35jbR">pic.twitter.com/N8onv35jbR</a>

    Golf fans can only hope this is a taste of the drama to unfold this weekend in Los Angeles.