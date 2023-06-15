Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele Awe Twitter with Record 2023 US Open 1st Round

Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele Awe Twitter with Record 2023 US Open 1st RoundJune 15, 2023
The first round isn't even complete yet, and the 2023 U.S. Open might already be shaping up as a two-horse race between Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele.
Fowler set a tournament record when he carded an eight-under 62 at Los Angeles Country Club. He got to enjoy the occasion for about 20 minutes before Schauffele sank a tricky par putt on No. 9 to match his score.
U.S. Open (USGA) @usopengolf
It took 123 years for it to happen once.<br><br>It took 20 minutes for it to happen twice!<br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USOpen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USOpen</a> 18-hole scoring record has been tied by <a href="https://twitter.com/XSchauffele?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@XSchauffele</a>. <a href="https://t.co/U1nKzko6Ac">pic.twitter.com/U1nKzko6Ac</a>
There's obviously a lot of tournament left to run, and the conditions could be very favorable for the golfers in L.A. if Thursday is any indication. Still Fowler and Schauffele were five shots clear of the next closest competitors when the latter made his way to the clubhouse.
Fans made sure to give Fowler his proper due when he stood alone in the record book.
Action Network @ActionNetworkHQ
It's hard not to root for Rickie Fowler 👏<br><br>📈'14: Top 5 in all majors<br>📈'16: World No. 4<br><br>📉'20-22: Misses 18/46 cuts<br>📉'22: World No. 185<br><br>📈'22-23: World No. 45<br>📈 𝐓𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐲: 𝐒𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐔.𝐒. 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐧 𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐞-𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝 (𝟔𝟐) & 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐭𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐲 <a href="https://t.co/Fr6S103LQt">pic.twitter.com/Fr6S103LQt</a>
trey wingo @wingoz
Nice to see Ricky Fowler back in form at a major. Remember in 2014 he has the lowest aggregate score in all 4 majors combined… yet didn't win one of them. 9' years later he puts up a freaking 62 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USOpenGolf2023?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USOpenGolf2023</a>
Then it was Schauffele's turn to grab the limelight.
Golf Channel @GolfChannel
The TWO lowest rounds in <a href="https://twitter.com/usopengolf?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USOpenGolf</a> HISTORY. 🤝<br><br>Xander Schauffele matches Rickie Fowler with an opening round of 62 at LACC!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/USANetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USANetwork</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USOpen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USOpen</a> <a href="https://t.co/gN43RT7yJ8">pic.twitter.com/gN43RT7yJ8</a>
Josh Lees @joshwlees
Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele dropping two all-time rounds within minutes, four hours into a Thursday.<br><br>Are they playing the same course we've been talking about for the past two weeks? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USOpen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USOpen</a>
Golf fans can only hope this is a taste of the drama to unfold this weekend in Los Angeles.