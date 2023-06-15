Former NFL WR Homer Jones, Inventor of TD Spike, Dies at Age 82

Bettmann

Former New York Giants wide receiver Homer Jones died Wednesday morning at the age of 82, according to KLTV 7. He had lung cancer.

Jones, who has been credited with the invention of the touchdown spike, which is commonplace in the modern NFL, was a two-time Pro Bowler, an All-Pro and spent the majority of his seven-year career with the Giants.

Born in Pittsburg, Texas, where he became a standout athlete in track and football, he attended Texas Southern College before being drafted in the 20th round in 1963 by the Houston Oilers.

However, before he got an opportunity to play for his hometown team, he injured his knee and was cut, eventually getting picked up by New York.

While in the Big Apple, Jones went on to become one of the better receivers of his generation. He still holds the NFL record for most yards per reception in a career among players with at least 200 receptions at 22.3.

He created the spike during a game in which he didn't want to throw the ball into the stands for fear of a fine. So, instead he threw it hard into the ground, creating an evergreen celebration across the league.

Jones retired in 1970 following one season with the Cleveland Browns.

He was living in Pittsburg when he died and is survived by six children.