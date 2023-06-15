Bradley Beal Rumors: Heat 'Most Intriguing' to Wizards Star, Would Accept Trade

Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

Coming off an extraordinary postseason run to the NBA Finals, the Miami Heat may have an opportunity to significantly bolster their roster and make a splash this offseason.

The Heat are one of the teams that Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal would accept a trade to and waive his no-trade clause for, according to the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson.

NBA reporter Marc Stein provided more details on his This League podcast (7:00 mark):

"By all accounts, Miami, that is the team that is most intriguing to Bradley Beal. Maybe others will emerge as this process goes on farther but at this point, it's not the Knicks. I don't think Boston or Philly, I don't think either one of those Eastern powers is even pursuing this. Miami right now, that's the team."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday that Beal and his representation were working with the Wizards on possible trade inquiries.

And it seems like the interest between the three-time All-Star and Miami is mutual. Although it's unclear whether the organization would be willing to trade for him, per Jackson.

League insider Marc Stein took it one step further than Jackson, reporting that Miami is already seen as the favorites to land Beal since the organization is high up on his list if he does end up getting moved.

Perhaps the Heat's lack of clarity is due to the enormous amount of money that the soon-to-be 30-year-old is set to be owed over the next several seasons. Beal is set to make $46.7 million, $50.2 million, $53.7 million and $57.1 million, respectively, over the next four years.

In order to satisfy the cap requirements, they would need to trade away a couple key pieces from this year's squad in addition to draft picks.

"One deal involving Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and perhaps a draft pick," Jackson wrote of potential offers. "And another involving Kyle Lowry, Victor Oladipo (once he opts into his contract, as expected, by a June 29 deadline), Nikola Jovic, Haywood Highsmith and a draft pick or two."

It doesn't seem like too much for a player of Beal's caliber, but the structure and vastness of his contract makes it difficult for Washington to ask for a lot while getting the nod from its star.

A trade to the 305 would give Beal an immediate opportunity to compete for a title for the first time in his career, joining the team's star duo of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, who have led the franchise to two Finals appearances over the last four seasons.

Having spent his entire 11-year career in the nation's capital, Beal has been one of the elite scoring options in the league over the past several seasons can could provide Miami with the type of fire power that it lacked at times against the Nuggets in the Finals.

He averaged over 30 points per game in back-to-back seasons in 2019-2020 and 2020-2021.

Beal has had a bit of the injury bug over the last couple of years, only playing 90 games combined the last two campaigns. He was limited to 50 games in 2023 and averaged 23.2 points per game to go along with 3.9 rebounds and 5.4 rebounds while shooting a career-high 50.6 percent from the field and 36.5 percent on three-pointers.

Never an organization shy to make big deals for stars in the past, this seems like the exact type of scenario that Pat Riley and the rest of the Heat's front office would pounce on.