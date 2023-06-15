Antonio Brown's Albany Empire Kicked out of National Arena League; Failed to Pay Dues

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The Albany Empire, owned primarily by former Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown, have been kicked out of the National Arena League.

Per a release from the league, the NAL board of owners unanimously voted to terminate the Empire's membership after their "failure to pay their league mandated and overdue assessments."

The release notes teams are required to pay 1/7 of the NAL's operating budget via monthly assessments starting in April:

"After acquiring the Albany Empire, new team owner Antonio Brown paid the Empire's April assessment. The team then failed to make their May 15th assessment payment and last week just before the Empire's game in Orlando, the league was notified that the April assessment was being challenged. That payment was subsequently credited back to Mr Brown. The league informed his accountant, Alex Gunaris, who in previous communications requested that the league communicate directly with Mr Gunaris regarding financial obligations with the Empire. Mr Gunaris was informed of the league's attempts to collect the delinquent assessments and he communicated to the league that it didn't seem like Mr Brown was going to pay the assessment or fine."

