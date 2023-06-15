Wizards Rumors: Kyle Kuzma Seen as 'Lock' to Decline $13M Contract Option, Enter FA

AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma is widely expected to decline his $13 million player option to become a free agent, per NBA reporter Marc Stein.

"Kyle Kuzma, meanwhile, continues to be regarded leaguewide as a lock to decline his $13 million player option for next season and become one of the more interesting unrestricted free agents in the marketplace. It is not yet clear, however, whether the Wizards' new brain trust has interest in re-signing Kuzma or if it will look to execute a sign-and-trade."

The six-year veteran spent the first four years of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers before being traded to the Wizards in a deal that notably sent Russell Westbrook to L.A.

Kuzma, who will turn 28 on July 24, averaged 21.2 points (on 44.8 percent shooting) and 7.2 rebounds per game for the Wizards last season.

