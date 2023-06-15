Report: Justice Department to Review PGA Tour-LIV Golf Deal over Antitrust Concerns

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

On the same day the 2023 U.S. Open begins, the PGA Tour's planned merger with LIV Golf is set to be reviewed by the United States Justice Department.

Per Andrew Beaton and Louise Radnofsky of the Wall Street Journal, the Justice Department cited "antitrust concerns" when it informed the PGA Tour of the review:

"A review by the Justice Department—which had already been investigating the PGA Tour and other leading golf bodies for anticompetitive behavior—introduces uncertainty to the planned joint venture between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. It also makes it probable that any transaction that is hammered out between the rivals won't take effect for some time."

