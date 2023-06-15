College World Series 2023: Championship Bracket and Predictions

0 of 3

AP Photo/Matt Kelley

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons slugged their way into the College World Series with 75 runs in five games.

The top-ranked side out of the ACC needs its offense to translate to Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska, to finish the dominant run through the NCAA baseball tournament.

However, the dimensions are much deeper in Omaha than they are in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. That could mean the Demon Deacons have to find different ways to win.

Wake also has to navigate a difficult side of the bracket that contains the LSU Tigers, Stanford Cardinal and Tennessee Volunteers. A SEC opponent awaits the Demon Deacons if they win or lose in their opening game, which could spell some trouble for the No. 1 overall seed.

The No. 2 overall seed Florida Gators appear to have a better path to the best-of-three championship series since two unseeded programs are on their side of the bracket.

Florida has to get through the Virginia Cavaliers first, but the Gators have the look of a team that could make noise in Omaha with their hitting and pitching.