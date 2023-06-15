NFL Rumors: Stefon Diggs Drama with Bills Not Related to Trade or Contract Demands

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Stefon Diggs' unexplained absence from Buffalo Bills' minicamp Tuesday is not about his contract or a desire to be traded.

Appearing on SportsCenter, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler provided some insight into the situation with the star wide receiver:

"Wednesday I was told was, 'Normal.' There wasn't any issue as they broke for camp. Now, my understanding is this is not contractually related. This is not really a trade issue. He's near impossible to trade. He's got a $45 million dead-cap hit on a contract he just did about a year ago. So they're going to move forward with Diggs. They want to work this out. As it was told to me a while back this offseason, Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs needed to have a conversation at some point because of the way things ended at the end of the year. It was just not quite right. It was a little bit off. And it sounds like that has happened behind the scenes at some point this week."

Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters Diggs' absence was excused. The three-time Pro Bowler was back with the team Wednesday.

