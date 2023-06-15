Dustin Johnson: LIV Golf to Continue as Scheduled Through 2024 Despite PGA Tour Deal

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Dustin Johnson told ESPN's Mark Schlabach on Wednesday that LIV Golf League still plans to go through with its schedule for the remainder of 2023 and all of 2024 despite plans to align with the PGA Tour on a new for-profit entity.

"Everything I've heard, they're still working on a full schedule for next year," Johnson said. "The rest of this year and 2024 is going to be the same as far as I know. After that, you know as much as I do."

Johnson said he heard that news from Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which finances LIV Golf. Al-Rumayyan will be the chairman of the new entity, while current PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan will be its CEO.

PGA Tour policy board member Jimmy Dunne told Schlabach that Monathan will decide if LIV Golf, which has seven more tournaments on its 2023 slate, will remain in existence in its current form beyond this year.

Bryson DeChambeau also confirmed the news that Johnson relayed, saying "that is what was talked about" regarding the continued plans.

The latest LIV Golf news comes amid professional golf heading to California for the 123rd U.S. Open, which begins Thursday from the Los Angeles Country Club.