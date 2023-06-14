Conor McGregor, Fiancée Dee Devlin Are Expecting Their 4th Child

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

UFC star Conor McGregor announced Wednesday on Live with Kelly and Mark he and fianceé Dee Devlin are expecting their fourth child together.

McGregor and Devlin have been together since 2008. The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion announced in August 2020 they became engaged.

Their first child, Conor Jr., was born in 2017. Since then, the've welcomed Croia and Rían into the family as well. McGregor said he and Devlin will know the gender of their next youngster in a few weeks.

In the meantime, the 34-year-old will be focused on the current season of The Ultimate Fighter, which is pitting him against lightweight star Michael Chandler in a coaching role.