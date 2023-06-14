Bucs' Lavonte David Says 'Emotions Got the Best of' Devin White with Trade Request

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David doesn't think the commitment of teammate Devin White is in question after White requested a trade earlier this offseason.

"Emotions got the best of him, but he's here," David told reporters Wednesday. "He's ready to work. He's not ready to go right now, but he's getting himself ready for training camp. I talked to him throughout the whole process.

"Whatever that stuff is that's going on with him, I know the type of person Devin is. I know he's ready to get back out there, play football, and he'll be able to help us win."

White is under contract for one more season after the Bucs triggered his $11.7 million option for 2023. ESPN's Jenna Laine reported in April he had "grown increasingly frustrated with the team," and one source said his negotiations over an extension were one reason for that frustration.

The absence of a trade speaks for itself in terms of the Bucs' priorities.

General manager Jason Licht made that clear when he told reporters shortly after Laine's report that Tampa Bay had "no intention" of dealing the 2021 Pro Bowler. Head coach Todd Bowles echoed the stance when discussing the matter a little over a week later.

White isn't technically holding out since he reported to the team's minicamp, but he isn't a full participant in practice.

This saga could continue to drag for weeks and possibly months if White is resolute in his desire to play elsewhere.

Roquan Smith requested a trade from the Chicago Bears last August amid his contract standoff with the team, and it wasn't until October that Chicago finally dealt him to the Baltimore Ravens.

That situation also demonstrated the extent of Smith's leverage at the time. Regardless of his desire to leave, he was on the field for Week 1 of the regular season and made eight appearances for the Bears before his trade.

White is probably in a similar situation. Absent a new agreement with Tampa Bay, he doesn't have much choice but to suit up and bide his time before his wish is granted or he becomes a free agent.