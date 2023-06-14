Conor McGregor 'Wasn't That Impressed' with Floyd Mayweather in John Gotti III Fight

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Ex-UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor told TMZ Sports that he "wasn't that impressed" with retired and undefeated boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s performance against John Gotti III in a recent exhibition boxing match.

"I wasn't that impressed, to be honest with you, wasn't impressed," McGregor said.

Mayweather went 50-0 during his professional career, and his last match occurred against McGregor in 2017. He's taken some exhibition bouts ever since, including one against Gotti, the grandson of infamous mobster John Gotti.

McGregor seemed puzzled by Mayweather's decision's to continue his exhibition series, noting the lack of substance behind the bouts.

"I don't know where [Floyd's] at," McGregor added. There's no meaning behind it. He's just here and there. There's no meaning behind the bouts. There's nothing to it. I enjoyed the brawl afterward more than I did the actual bout."

Gotti ignored the stoppage, and simply put, chaos ensued.

The Florida State Athletic Commission has suspended John Gotti III for six months after his actions.