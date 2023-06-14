X

    Conor McGregor 'Wasn't That Impressed' with Floyd Mayweather in John Gotti III Fight

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJune 14, 2023

    Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. watches during the first half in Game 4 of an NBA basketball Western Conference semifinal between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors Monday, May 8, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

    Ex-UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor told TMZ Sports that he "wasn't that impressed" with retired and undefeated boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s performance against John Gotti III in a recent exhibition boxing match.

    "I wasn't that impressed, to be honest with you, wasn't impressed," McGregor said.

    Mayweather went 50-0 during his professional career, and his last match occurred against McGregor in 2017. He's taken some exhibition bouts ever since, including one against Gotti, the grandson of infamous mobster John Gotti.

    McGregor seemed puzzled by Mayweather's decision's to continue his exhibition series, noting the lack of substance behind the bouts.

    "I don't know where [Floyd's] at," McGregor added. There's no meaning behind it. He's just here and there. There's no meaning behind the bouts. There's nothing to it. I enjoyed the brawl afterward more than I did the actual bout."

    Gotti ignored the stoppage, and simply put, chaos ensued.

    Overtime @overtime

    COMPLETE CHAOS at the Floyd Mayweather vs John Gotti III fight 😳 <a href="https://t.co/FML12NOO5e">pic.twitter.com/FML12NOO5e</a>

    Conor McGregor 'Wasn't That Impressed' with Floyd Mayweather in John Gotti III Fight
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    The Florida State Athletic Commission has suspended John Gotti III for six months after his actions.