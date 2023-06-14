Georgia CFB Players Have Had 10-Plus Traffic-Related Violations Since Jan. 15 Crash

Icon Sportswire

The Georgia football team continues to compile road-related incidents.

According to ESPN's Paula Lavigne, the Bulldogs have been the subject of "at least 10 reports of traffic-related moving violations in Athens-Clarke County since Jan. 15, when a player and team staff member were killed in a reckless driving incident allegedly tied to racing."

Additionally, the program has reportedly been involved in "at least 60 additional moving violations—including speeding, distracted and reckless driving and disobeying traffic signs—since the beginning of the 2021 academic year, according to ESPN's analysis of 911 calls, police reports and court records from Athens-Clarke County."

Around 30 have taken place since last summer.

Alan Judd, Dylan Jackson, Jennifer Peebles and Charles Minshew of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Friday that Bulldogs players have been charged with nearly 300 traffic offenses during Kirby Smart's tenure as head coach dating back to 2015.

One of those resulted in the tragic death of staff member Chandler LeCroy and linebacker Devin Willock. The pair died after LeCroy was allegedly racing former Bulldogs defensive tackle and Philadelphia Eagles first-round pick Jalen Carter and lost control of his vehicle, crashing his SUV into power poles and trees at over 100 mph.

LeCroy was found to have a blood-alcohol content at twice the legal limit. Carter pleaded no contest to charges of reckless driving and racing, both misdemeanors, and was sentenced to a $1,000 fine, a year of probation and 80 hours of public service.

Even following that tragedy, traffic violations among Georgia's players have persisted.

"The Athletic Association recognizes the severity of reckless driving and is actively addressing recent incidents with educational measures, mentorship, and when necessary, punitive action," the UGA Athletic Association said in a statement to ESPN. "Baseless reports that suggest we tolerate this behavior are categorically false. Our coaches and administrators are deeply disappointed by the persistence of reckless driving and other misbehavior."