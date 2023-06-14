Joe Burrow Says Patrick Mahomes Is NFL's Top QB: 'Don't Think There's Any Argument'

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

After the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals faced off in the past two AFC Championship Games, quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow are more than familiar with each other.

So when asked about who he thinks is the best quarterback in the NFL, Burrow quickly pointed to his budding rival.

"I don't think there's any argument right now. It's Pat," Burrow told reporters Tuesday. "Until somebody has a better year than he's had, he's the one to knock off."

The 26-year-old makes a good point, as last year Mahomes became the first signal-caller since Kurt Warner in 1999 to be named NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP in the same season.

However, Burrow noted that in addition to his goals for the Bengals, he also hopes to one day be considered the "best in the world." The 2020 No. 1 pick has quickly established himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the league, so he's on the right path.

"I know where I can get better, I know where I can improve just like everybody does," Burrow said. "That's what, really, I'm focused on throughout the offseason, throughout the year—incremental improvements to my game. And if you maintain discipline, you'll get where you want to."