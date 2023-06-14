Astros' Yordan Alvarez Could Be Out into July amid Oblique Injury Recovery

Astros' Yordan Alvarez Could Be Out into July amid Oblique Injury RecoveryJune 14, 2023
The Houston Astros are preparing for Yordan Alvarez to miss multiple weeks after he was placed on the injured list Friday with an oblique injury.
Appearing on Sportstalk 790's The Sean Salisbury Show, Astros general manager Dana Brown explained it will likely take at least two weeks to get Alvarez back to baseball activities but they "don't want to rush or put a timeline" on his recovery.
Brian LaLima @BLima790
Astros GM Dana Brown w/ us on @SportsTalk790 talking Yordan: "Oblique injuries are tricky. It'll take 2 weeks to see how he's healing, then 1 week to see if he's doing baseball activities. That's 3 weeks right there. We don't want to rush or put a timeline on it"
